Dr. Julian Anthony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julian Anthony, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Anthony works at
Locations
Arch Health Medical Group Urology1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (858) 673-2450
Arch Health Medical Group Poway15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 673-2450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anthony and his staff are very Professional, knowledgeable and considerate. They made me feel comfortable and informed at every visit, pre & post op. They answered all of my questions and concerns with confidence and assurance. I appreciate Dr. Anthonys approach to discovery, diagnosis and treatment options. I would 100% recommend Dr. Anthony to anyone finding the need for the services of a Urologist.
About Dr. Julian Anthony, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841392552
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- State University of New York, Buffalo
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anthony speaks Spanish.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.