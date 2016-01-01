Overview

Dr. Julia Yu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / COLLEGE PARK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Novant Health Premier Medical Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.