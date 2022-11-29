Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Wood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
-
1
Knoxville Psychiatry7610 Gleason Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 539-2211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Never rushed. Extremely generous with time. Available between appointments. Impeccable credentials.
About Dr. Julia Wood, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245435825
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wood works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.