Overview

Dr. Julia Wilkinson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Wilkinson works at Northwestern Medicine in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.