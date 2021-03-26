Overview

Dr. Julia Wattacheril, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wattacheril works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.