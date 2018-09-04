Overview

Dr. Julia Watkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Watkins works at West Little Rock Women's Center in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.