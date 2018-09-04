Dr. Julia Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Watkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Watkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and Conway Regional Health System.
Locations
West Little Rock Womens Center PA12921 Cantrell Rd Ste 300, Little Rock, AR 72223 Directions (501) 907-6699
Pathology Laboratories of Ark PA9601 INTERSTATE 630, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watkins has been my gynecologist since I started going to appointments as a teenager. Her patience and calm demeanor have eased my mind when I have encountered problems, and she is always so personable at every visit. I only wish she still did obstetrics so that she could deliver my baby!
About Dr. Julia Watkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.