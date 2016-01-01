Dr. Vermylen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julia Vermylen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Vermylen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Feinberg251 E Huron St Ste 16-738, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5924
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julia Vermylen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1932493277
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
