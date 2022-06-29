Overview

Dr. Julia Vasquez Lopez, MD is a Midwife in Detroit Lakes, MN. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Vasquez Lopez works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.