Dr. Julia Vasquez Lopez, MD

Midwifery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Julia Vasquez Lopez, MD is a Midwife in Detroit Lakes, MN. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.

Dr. Vasquez Lopez works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cervicitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cervicitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cervicitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
C-Section
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginosis Screening
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 29, 2022
    We met Dr. Vasquez when we first found out we were pregnant in 2020. Little did we know 2 days after meeting she would be taking me in for surgery for an ectopic pregnancy/tube removal. I was an emotional wreck. January 2021 and we find out we are pregnant again. Weekly checkups only to find out I miscarried. Again, my husband and I were a mess. We were devastated, again. We went through two horrible things with her. Looking back I could not have wanted another person to go through this with us. She was unbelievable in some of our darkest times. The care she gave both to me and my husband, I just don't have words for how much we appreciate her and what she means to us. On 3/14/22 I delivered a baby girl and Dr. Vasquez was by our side through the whole pregnancy. Weekly checkups for the first 12 weeks to weekly checkups for the last 2.5 months. We couldn't have been luckier to have such an amazing OBGYN and person in our corner. She is the best and truly loves/cares about her patients!
    Marisa — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Julia Vasquez Lopez, MD

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1952740623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Dr. Julia Vasquez Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez Lopez works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. View the full address on Dr. Vasquez Lopez’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez Lopez.

