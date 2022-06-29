Dr. Julia Vasquez Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Vasquez Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julia Vasquez Lopez, MD is a Midwife in Detroit Lakes, MN. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
We met Dr. Vasquez when we first found out we were pregnant in 2020. Little did we know 2 days after meeting she would be taking me in for surgery for an ectopic pregnancy/tube removal. I was an emotional wreck. January 2021 and we find out we are pregnant again. Weekly checkups only to find out I miscarried. Again, my husband and I were a mess. We were devastated, again. We went through two horrible things with her. Looking back I could not have wanted another person to go through this with us. She was unbelievable in some of our darkest times. The care she gave both to me and my husband, I just don't have words for how much we appreciate her and what she means to us. On 3/14/22 I delivered a baby girl and Dr. Vasquez was by our side through the whole pregnancy. Weekly checkups for the first 12 weeks to weekly checkups for the last 2.5 months. We couldn't have been luckier to have such an amazing OBGYN and person in our corner. She is the best and truly loves/cares about her patients!
- Midwifery
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- Female
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Dr. Vasquez Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vasquez Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vasquez Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez Lopez speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.