Dr. Julia Toto, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Toto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Orthopedics15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3333
Bristol Health Plastics & Cosmetics- Southington167 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 582-1220
Bristol Health Plastics & Cosmetics - Wolcott464 Wolcott Rd, Wolcott, CT 06716 Directions (203) 879-1375
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Toto was truly amazing! She gave me tons of information in my first consultation for my breast reduction and made me feel confident about this procedure. The actual procedure went extremely well. From having a lot of anxiety with my health and hospitals in general Dr. Toto is gentle and compassionate. Couldn’t have asked for a better operation!
About Dr. Julia Toto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407018419
Education & Certifications
- REGIONS HOSPITAL
- Temple University Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
- New York University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
