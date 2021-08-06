See All Plastic Surgeons in Bristol, CT
Dr. Julia Toto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Julia Toto, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julia Toto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.

Dr. Toto works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BRISTOL in Bristol, CT with other offices in Southington, CT and Wolcott, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bristol Orthopedics
    15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 585-3333
  2. 2
    Bristol Health Plastics & Cosmetics- Southington
    167 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 582-1220
  3. 3
    Bristol Health Plastics & Cosmetics - Wolcott
    464 Wolcott Rd, Wolcott, CT 06716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 879-1375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abdominal Skin Laxity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Toto?

    Aug 06, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Toto was truly amazing! She gave me tons of information in my first consultation for my breast reduction and made me feel confident about this procedure. The actual procedure went extremely well. From having a lot of anxiety with my health and hospitals in general Dr. Toto is gentle and compassionate. Couldn’t have asked for a better operation!
    — Aug 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julia Toto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julia Toto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Toto to family and friends

    Dr. Toto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Toto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julia Toto, MD.

    About Dr. Julia Toto, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407018419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • REGIONS HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Toto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Toto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julia Toto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.