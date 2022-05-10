Dr. Temple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Temple, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Temple, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Locations
Cdr. Counseling Services LLC1000 Herrontown Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 430-0522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I basically was a lost cause, having tried all anti depressants. While we tried some unusual ones, waiting for it to kick in, she was a steadying influence who assured me we’d find the answer. Passed her name to another person having trouble finding the right meds, and got relief too. Teresa duked it out with my insurance company and prevailed! Unfortunately, I am not sure if they are expanding the practice. But I would call and see if they are, never know when someone moves etc…..
About Dr. Julia Temple, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063783769
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Temple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Temple. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temple.
