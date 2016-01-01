Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Tan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
University of North Carolina Hospital101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 966-5217
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julia Tan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.