Dr. Julia Switzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Switzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Switzer got me through a really tough pregnancy. I really and truly don’t know what I would have done without her
About Dr. Julia Switzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1720213820
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
