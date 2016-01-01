Dr. Julia Lailai Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Lailai Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Lailai Sun, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 388-0603
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julia Lailai Sun, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1235589912
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology

