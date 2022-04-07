Dr. Stoltenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Stoltenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Stoltenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norman, OK.
Dr. Stoltenberg works at
Locations
Norman Pediatric Associates808 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 321-5114Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Norman Pediatric Associates PC3231 Healthplex Pkwy, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 321-5114
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is patient, kind, understanding, and I would trust her with my kid’s lives! She has been such a blessing!
About Dr. Julia Stoltenberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1225359128
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoltenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoltenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoltenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoltenberg.
