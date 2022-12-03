Dr. Julia Steinke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Steinke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Steinke, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Steinke works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology)35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Nephrology) - Traverse City550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions
-
3
Spectrum Health3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinke?
Dr. Steinke was very nice and did a great job updating us on our son's issue.
About Dr. Julia Steinke, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English
- 1083622807
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steinke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinke works at
Dr. Steinke has seen patients for Congenital Renal Dysplasia, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.