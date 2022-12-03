Overview

Dr. Julia Steinke, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Steinke works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI and Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Renal Dysplasia, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.