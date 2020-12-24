Dr. Speicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julia Speicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Speicher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Davis Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 485-3506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Julia is one of the most professional, empathetic, and understanding doctors I've ever seen in my life. She cares about all of her patients and goes above and beyond to help them. She saved my life. There is no better doctor than Julia Speicher>
About Dr. Julia Speicher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1669574463
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
