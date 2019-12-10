Dr. Julia Spears, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Spears, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Spears, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.
Locations
1
Riva Health and Wellness Spa1 Brown St Ste C, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Directions (215) 910-4820
2
Julia Spears2701 Holme Ave Ste 202, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 910-4820
3
Metropolitan Plastic Surgery127 Church Rd Ste 100, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 345-2240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had keyhole top surgery. I recently went back for a revision & I love my results. Her & the safe at the office are awesome. Follow me on Instagram for my results before & after. IG @Desmondgang_Ace. And I’m open for questions ??
About Dr. Julia Spears, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple U/Temple U Hosp
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
