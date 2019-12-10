Overview

Dr. Julia Spears, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Spears works at Metropolitan Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.