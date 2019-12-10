See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Julia Spears, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Julia Spears, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Spears works at Metropolitan Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riva Health and Wellness Spa
    1 Brown St Ste C, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 910-4820
  2. 2
    Julia Spears
    2701 Holme Ave Ste 202, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 910-4820
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Plastic Surgery
    127 Church Rd Ste 100, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 345-2240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gynecomastia
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Gynecomastia
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Elder Health Pennsylvania
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2019
    I had keyhole top surgery. I recently went back for a revision & I love my results. Her & the safe at the office are awesome. Follow me on Instagram for my results before & after. IG @Desmondgang_Ace. And I'm open for questions ??
    Desmond Tyrone — Dec 10, 2019
    About Dr. Julia Spears, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750379624
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple U/Temple U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

