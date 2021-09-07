Overview

Dr. Julia Song, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Song works at Ophthalmology Corporation in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.