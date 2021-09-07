Dr. Julia Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Song, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Song works at
Locations
-
1
Southern California Eye Physicians and Surgeons3771 Katella Ave Ste 209, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 427-0700
-
2
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
- 3 10861 Cherry St Ste 208, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 427-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
Dr. Julia Song has been our family opthamologist for almost 11 years. She and Dr. Alice Song are outstanding physicians who genuinely care about their patients and want to do good for others. They have treated us for everything from medical emergencies (from the youngest to the oldest members of our family) to routine eye care and always stay calm and positive. They are also brilliant and kind. If I think about people I have actually met in life who have contributed to humanity, they are on the list. They make a difference to the community with their medical practice and volunteer work, and they have definitely made us a difference for our family, and especially us as parents. We are also highly indebted to Mike who is gold: the office is really well-run, the vibe is great, and the support staff is kind.
About Dr. Julia Song, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1982629010
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.