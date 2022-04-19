Dr. Julia Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Shih, MD
Dr. Julia Shih, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ.
Dr. Shih works at
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My husband had an appointment with Dr. Shih and she was wonderful with him. Patient, kind, answered all of our questions, and told us to call her anytime. She even called my husband after hours 3 times to check on him. Highly recommend her.
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1942636386
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shih using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.