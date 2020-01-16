Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Shi, MD
Dr. Julia Shi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Apt Foundation Central Medical Unit1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 321, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 781-4640
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
These are some of the best people i met in my life, they really care.
About Dr. Julia Shi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972513125
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Shi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.
