Dr. Julia Schaefer-Cutillo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo works at Champaign Dental Group in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Osteosarcoma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.