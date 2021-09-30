Dr. Julia Saylors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saylors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Saylors, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Saylors, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia SC and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Locations
All Children's Pediatrics302 Medical Park Dr Ste 207, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 487-0772Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Charleston Oncology2910 Tricom St Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0778Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palmetto Primary Care and Specialty Physicians730 Stony Landing Rd Ste 200, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 487-0780
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saylors was amazing. She was patient with me and answered all of my questions accurately and to the point. I can't thank her enough for easing me into my treatment with complete understanding of the process.
About Dr. Julia Saylors, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama - Birmingham AL
- University of Alabama - Birmingham AL
- University of Alabama Hospital-Birmingham - Birmingham AL
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia SC
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saylors has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saylors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saylors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saylors has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saylors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saylors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saylors.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saylors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saylors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.