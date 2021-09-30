Overview

Dr. Julia Saylors, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia SC and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Saylors works at Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology in Walterboro, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Moncks Corner, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.