Dr. Julia Sargent, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Sargent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Main Central5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 327-7000
Bastrop Location747 Highway 71 W, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 321-3042
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife was diagnosed with serious glaucoma and cataracts in both eyes. She was referred to Dr. Sargent by the optometrist. We were really concerned about ensuring my wife get the the best solution to her problem and after discussions with Dr. Sargent, we decided on the Symphony lenses for both eyes. Her vision is now phenomenal! She no longer needs glasses for either reading or distance. As a result, she is no longer depressed about her vision. The surgery went perfectly. Thanks Dr.
About Dr. Julia Sargent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- St Marys Med Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas at Austin
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sargent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sargent has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sargent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sargent speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.
