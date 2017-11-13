Overview

Dr. Julia Sargent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Sargent works at Texan Eye in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.