Dr. Julie Ruckman-Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julie Ruckman-Long, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Ascension Medical Group Anderson Women's Health2020 Meridian St Ste 220, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 683-3280
Avon6911 E US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 272-4372
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
She’s the best doctor ! She’s been my doctor for 7 years ! I’m having my first baby and she always makes me feel comfortable ! I love everything about her , her personality and her willingness to take care of me and or her patients . She’s very professional as well ! I love her tons
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295963775
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ruckman-Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruckman-Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruckman-Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruckman-Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruckman-Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruckman-Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.