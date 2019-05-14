Dr. Julia Rifkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Rifkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
UCHealth Cancer Care - Lone Tree Medical Center9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 848-2200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Center for Endocrinology and Diabetes - Castle Roc2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 455-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
I was very pleased with my first visit with Dr. Rifkin. She was personable, listened to my concerns and went over different treatment options. She spent 40 min with me. My regular physician spends 10 min a year with me and made poor choices for my care. I am looking forward to working with Dr Rifkin.
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- 1978
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifkin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.