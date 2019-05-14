Overview

Dr. Julia Rifkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Rifkin works at University of Colorado Cancer Care in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Castle Rock, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.