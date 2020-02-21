Dr. Julia Posey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Posey, MD
Dr. Julia Posey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leland, NC.
Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Brunswick Forest1333 S Dickinson Dr Unit 230, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 507-1574
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Posey?
I was newly pregnant and with Glen Meade Center for Women’s Health you are able to meet the whole practice. When meeting Dr. Posey I was highly impressed. Dr. Posey has great bedside manner and was able to communicate with me without making me feel as my questions weren’t important. Staff was friendly. Talia always was smiling and was a great help as well. I would always call Brandi when scheduling appointments. Brandi returns calls and is able to get prompt response when needed. I now have made Dr. Posey my gynecologist because of how great she was with my pregnancy. I was even lucky enough to have her deliver my baby girl.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Posey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Posey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posey has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.