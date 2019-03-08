Overview

Dr. Julia Plevnia, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Plevnia works at Dry Creek Oral Surgery in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.