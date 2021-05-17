Overview

Dr. Julia Pfaff, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Pfaff works at Advanced ENT's of Tampa Bay in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Dysphagia and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.