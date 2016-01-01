Overview

Dr. Julia Ostrov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MA. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Ostrov works at SMG Brighton Primary Care in Brighton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.