Dr. Julia Ostrov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Ostrov, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Ostrov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MA. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Ostrov works at
Locations
-
1
SMG Brighton Primary Care280 Washington St Ste 208, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 779-7237
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrov?
About Dr. Julia Ostrov, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053447581
Education & Certifications
- Boston Va Med Center
- Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrov accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrov works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.