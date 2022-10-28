Dr. Julia Meisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Meisler, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Meisler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Meisler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street232 W 80th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meisler?
I feel so lucky to have found my way into Dr. Meisler's office. She took superb care of me during my pregnancy and delivery, and I can honestly say she's the best doctor I've ever had. Pregnancy can be a stressful experience, but I always felt I was in the best of hands with Dr. Meisler. She has a superb bedside manner and always answered all my questions thoroughly and thoughtfully. She is attentive, energetic, engaged, and provides care that feels personal--her office is no factory. She was also extraordinary during my delivery--she coached me through it brilliantly. My husband and I speak about how fabulous Dr. Meisler was during my pregnancy and delivery all the time--we heartily recommend her to anyone looking for an OBGYN.
About Dr. Julia Meisler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407219066
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meisler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meisler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meisler works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.