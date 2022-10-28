See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Julia Meisler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julia Meisler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Meisler works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street
    232 W 80th St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I feel so lucky to have found my way into Dr. Meisler's office. She took superb care of me during my pregnancy and delivery, and I can honestly say she's the best doctor I've ever had. Pregnancy can be a stressful experience, but I always felt I was in the best of hands with Dr. Meisler. She has a superb bedside manner and always answered all my questions thoroughly and thoughtfully. She is attentive, energetic, engaged, and provides care that feels personal--her office is no factory. She was also extraordinary during my delivery--she coached me through it brilliantly. My husband and I speak about how fabulous Dr. Meisler was during my pregnancy and delivery all the time--we heartily recommend her to anyone looking for an OBGYN.
    Sofia — Oct 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Julia Meisler, MD
    About Dr. Julia Meisler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407219066
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
