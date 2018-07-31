See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. Julia McCoy, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julia McCoy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent North.

Dr. McCoy works at Neurology Of Arkansas in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology of Arkansas PA
    2400 Crestwood Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 945-4710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Autonomic Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Autonomic Disorders

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2018
    Awesome!
    — Jul 31, 2018
    About Dr. Julia McCoy, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730179268
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University School Medicine
    • Tulane University School Of Med
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    • Hendrix
