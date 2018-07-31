Overview

Dr. Julia McCoy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent North.



Dr. McCoy works at Neurology Of Arkansas in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.