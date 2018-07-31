Dr. Julia McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia McCoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia McCoy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. McCoy works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology of Arkansas PA2400 Crestwood Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Directions (501) 945-4710
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCoy?
Awesome!
About Dr. Julia McCoy, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730179268
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Medicine
- Tulane University School Of Med
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Hendrix
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy works at
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.