Dr. Julia Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Mayer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Louis Pediatric Associates, Chesterfield, MO226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 32W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (618) 288-5711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Dr. Mayer is patient with her patients and their parents. She can get our nervous 6 year old to understand the process and calm his fears.
About Dr. Julia Mayer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215046263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.