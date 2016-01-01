Dr. Julia Malis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Malis, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Malis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Malis works at
Locations
Women's Medical Associates of Nashville PC2011 Murphy Ave Ste 601, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 592-2971
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Julia Malis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447516331
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malis works at
