Dr. Julia Malin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Malin works at MEYER MALIN AND ASSOC PLLC in Ballston Spa, NY with other offices in Corinth, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.