Overview

Dr. Julia Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia.



Dr. Lim works at One Medical Group in Mc Lean, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.