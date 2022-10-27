Dr. Julia Leo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Leo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Leo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Leo works at
Locations
GI Associates1033 N Mayfair Rd Ste 101, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 454-0600
Gi Associates LLC2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 1080, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 908-6500
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus10101 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 325-4500
Aurora Health Care Medical Group2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff from the front office to Dr. Leo were absolutely incredible. Everyone was friendly and informative about every step of my procedure, which went well. I highly recommend Dr. Leo. Thank you!
About Dr. Julia Leo, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891953295
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leo has seen patients for Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Leo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.