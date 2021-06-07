Overview

Dr. Julia Leblanc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City.



Dr. Leblanc works at Franciscan Health Crown Point in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.