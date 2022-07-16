Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Kwan, MD
Dr. Julia Kwan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Cancer Care Associates Clnc Laboratory1360 W 6th St Ste 370, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 519-8890
California Skin Institute23451 Madison St Ste 330, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-9994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc.4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 640, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-4444
Providence Medical Institute Dermatology & Laser Center21311 Madrona Ave Ste 100D, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 792-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr Kwan for a distressing and debilitating dermatological condition and she was the first provider in 4 years to acknowledge the validity of my complaints. She took the time to explain her medical opinion, and provided references and answered my questions. Dr Kwan is incredibly knowledgeable, but more importantly, was forthright when we discussed that we don't know everything about human health and that some medical questions cannot be answered with current scientific knowledge. Dr Kwan discussed multiple differential diagnoses and proposed treatment plans for each one and considered my observations and input as a patient like I wished all professionals would. I found her practice through dermatologistoncall.com and she had rendered her opinion and Rx within a few hours. I cannot express enough how humanizing of an experience being her patient was when dozens of previous providers refused to examine my skin.
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225194103
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.