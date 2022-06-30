Dr. Julia Kurlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Kurlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Kurlan, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Kurlan works at
Locations
Encinitas Office519 Encinitas Blvd Ste 106, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 230-2878
Kurlan Dermatology Medical Center31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 302-1302
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kurlan is a wonderful, caring, and patient dermatologist. She takes her time with patients and she found my basal cell carcinoma on a spot that was of no concern to me. I go to her regularly every six months and now my teenage son is a patient as well. I trust her and highly recommend her to my family and friends!
About Dr. Julia Kurlan, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1285671024
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurlan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurlan speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurlan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurlan.
