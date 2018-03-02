Dr. Julia King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia King, DO
Dr. Julia King, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Brandon Regional Hospital119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (321) 543-7494Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakewood Ranch OBGYN8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 140, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-9298Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
My first interaction with Dr. Julia King was in the hospital. She was extremely patient with me as she could see how distressed I was to be there. She waited until my sister arrived to do the examination, which I greatly appreciated. She explained what was happening to me and how she was going to treat me. I am so grateful to her because I had not seen a GYN in a number of years. I am so blessed that she is my doctor. I would recommend her to any woman looking for a female doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215160627
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Preeclampsia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.