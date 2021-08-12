Overview

Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

