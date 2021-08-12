Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO
Overview
Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists1311 Bristol Pike Ste 100, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Kennedy for about 5 years. She is compassionate, understanding, and knowledgeable. She takes her time, and will answer any of your questions. I’m sorry to hear that she’s retiring.
About Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992810311
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Delaware Valley Med Ctr
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.