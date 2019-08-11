Dr. Julia Kaur, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Kaur, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Kaur, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from Doctorate - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Kaur works at
Locations
-
1
Hendricks County Hospital301 Satori Pkwy Ste 150, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 456-9028
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaur?
I went in for tired feet. Dr. Kaur recommended arch supports and they have made a world of a difference. Thank you Dr. Kaur!!!
About Dr. Julia Kaur, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1881955664
Education & Certifications
- Doctorate - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaur speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.