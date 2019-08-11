Overview

Dr. Julia Kaur, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from Doctorate - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Kaur works at Hendricks Podiatry in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.