Overview

Dr. Julia Kauffman, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Kauffman works at Skin Surgery Center Of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.