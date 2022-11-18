Overview

Dr. Julia Katarincic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Katarincic works at UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDICS INC in Providence, RI with other offices in Mansfield, MA and East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.