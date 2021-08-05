Dr. Julia Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Jones, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Tmhpo Neurology Pathology Lab6560 Fannin St Ste 802, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 363-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr.Jones for 20 years. She is a doctor who listens and doesn't mind you asking questions.
About Dr. Julia Jones, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- electromyography
- Baylor Collge Of Medicine Neurology
- Alton Ochsner Hosp
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Southern Methodist University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
