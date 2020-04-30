Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Jaffe works at
Locations
Gramercy Gynecology305 7th Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10001 Directions (732) 769-3471Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Gramercy Gynecology for over 10 years. I love the doctors and the practice and wouldn’t think of going anywhere else!
About Dr. Julia Jaffe, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Downstate School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.