Dr. Julia Irwin, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julia Irwin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OU College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Hurley Hospital.

Dr. Irwin works at Russell Koch And Associates in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Terri Stonehocker MD PLLC
    820 Wall St, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 928-2044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Hurley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    May 24, 2021
    I have used Dr. Irwin/Donna Bowers for several years. I never wait more than 5 or 10 mins for my appt, and I am always treated with respect by all staff members. Initially, we could not figure out the right medication for my MDD, then Donna suggested the GeneSight test, and it showed which meds work best with my genetics. Based on the GeneSight results, I was put on the right meds, and have not had a depressive episode since then. That was at least 3 or 4 years ago. I'm very thankful for the help I have received by this clinic and the entire staff. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Julia Irwin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306951124
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Griffin Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Griffin Memorial Hospital Program
    Medical Education
    • OU College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Ou College Of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Irwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irwin works at Russell Koch And Associates in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. Irwin’s profile.

    Dr. Irwin has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

