Dr. Julia Ioffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Julia Ioffe, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from American University of Antigua School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Ioffe works at
Locations
-
1
ProHealth Integrative Pain Medicine266 W 79th St Unit 1J, New York, NY 10024 Directions
-
2
New York Neurology Associates PC1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 847-4932Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Financial District/Downtown30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 847-4933
-
4
Long Island2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 806-5495
-
5
Upper Westside101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 847-4971
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julia Ioffe, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1043471808
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- American University of Antigua School of Medicine
- Brooklyn College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
