Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat

Sports Medicine
5 (27)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Iafrat works at ColumbiaDoctors - 693 White Plains Road in Eastchester, NY with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors 693 White Plains Road
    693 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10609
  2. 2
    Practice
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2022
    I was so fortunate to find Dr. Iafrate. I came to her after being unexpectedly injured. She took an interest not only in addressing my immediate injury, but also in the underlying weakness issues that potentially contributed to the condition. Dr. Iafrate methodically addressed the short term issues, and also took the time to write for a series of thoughtful referrals, to be sure I received the care I needed. She listened carefully and spent considerable time with me. She could not have been more wonderful; after dealing with a chronic, unrecognized condition for years, she was the doctor who recognized it and got me on the path I needed. Dr. Iafrate could not have treated me with greater attention and kindness if I had been her own family. She has my deep gratitude.
    About Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1669748687
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iafrat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iafrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Iafrat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iafrat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iafrat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iafrat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

