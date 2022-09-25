Dr. Iafrat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Iafrat works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors 693 White Plains Road693 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions (212) 305-4565
Practice180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so fortunate to find Dr. Iafrate. I came to her after being unexpectedly injured. She took an interest not only in addressing my immediate injury, but also in the underlying weakness issues that potentially contributed to the condition. Dr. Iafrate methodically addressed the short term issues, and also took the time to write for a series of thoughtful referrals, to be sure I received the care I needed. She listened carefully and spent considerable time with me. She could not have been more wonderful; after dealing with a chronic, unrecognized condition for years, she was the doctor who recognized it and got me on the path I needed. Dr. Iafrate could not have treated me with greater attention and kindness if I had been her own family. She has my deep gratitude.
About Dr. Julia Louisa Iafrat
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1669748687
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Mayo Clinic
- St Vincent Hospital
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iafrat accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iafrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iafrat works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Iafrat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iafrat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iafrat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iafrat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.