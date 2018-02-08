Overview

Dr. Julia Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Julia Hsu MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.