Dr. Julia Hsu, MD
Dr. Julia Hsu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Julia Hsu M.d. PC13636 39th Ave Ste 6, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 888-9785
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Very competent and thorough. Office waiting room is too cramped for the long wait to get in and after eyes are dilated. I wish it was not so bright!! So, surrounded by many people near the door traffic I closed my eyes to compensate for the bright light and it really made the experience more uncomfortable. About an hour plus from waiting first and then dilated for less than twelve minutes with the good doctor. The front staff is very competent yet they seemed to be a matter a fact about it.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
